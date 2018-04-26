PRICE — The Environmental Protection Agency is providing Carbon County with $600,000 in Brownfields grant funding to assess, clean up and revitalize properties in Price, Helper, Wellington and East Carbon.

The county will use the funds to revitalize derelict buildings, old salvage yards, landfills, railyards, gas stations and mine-impacted properties in hopes of generating jobs and spurring economic growth.

Priority sites in Price include downtown properties containing leaking underground storage tanks, a former lumber mill and an abandoned retail site. Sites in Helper include underground storage tanks and an old landfill. Properties targeted in Wellington include gas stations and a former lumber mill. All of the sites could contain such contaminants as petroleum compounds, heavy metals, PCBs, solvents and acids.