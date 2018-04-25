SANDY — Hale Centre Theatre announced its lineup of shows for the 2019 season in a press release sent out Wednesday morning. The lineup includes “An American in Paris” (Feb. 18-April 6, 2019), “Steel Magnolias” (March 27-June 1, 2019) and “Seussical” (Nov. 25, 2019-Jan. 11, 2020), as well as two yet-to-be-announced former Broadway productions.

Both “An American in Paris” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Jan. 11-March 16, 2019) are regional premieres. In total, Hale’s 2019 season has 10 different productions, which will run nonstop between the theater’s 467-seat Jewel Box Stage and 911-seat Centre Stage. HCT opened its new Sandy location last September with a production of “Forever Plaid” and had a more official grand opening in November.

“We’re thrilled by the confidence that national theater publishing houses have shown in us by allowing Hale Centre Theatre to debut two regional premieres and two additional blockbusters that are so hot that we can’t announce them until August 1, 2018,” said Sally Dietlein, HCT executive producer and co-founder, in the news release.

The 2019 season lineup is as follows:

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Jan. 11-March 16, 2019), Jewel Box Stage

“An American in Paris” (Feb. 18-April 6, 2019), Centre Stage

“Steel Magnolias” (March 27-June 1, 2019), Jewel Box Stage

TBA (April 22-June 15, 2019), to be announced Aug. 1, 2018

“Freaky Friday” (June 17-Aug. 24, 2019), Jewel Box Stage

TBA (July 1-Sept. 7, 2019), to be announced Aug. 1, 2018

“The Addams Family” (Sept. 9-Nov. 16, 2019), Jewel Box Stage

“Phantom” (Sept. 23-Nov. 9, 2019), Centre Stage

“Seussical” (Nov. 25, 2019-Jan. 11, 2020), Centre Stage

“A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019), Jewel Box Stage

Season ticket renewal will begin June 1. Ticket sales to the general public begin Aug. 1. Tickets are $44 for adults and $22 for youth ages 5-17. For ticket information, call 801-984-9000, visit hct.org or HCT's box office at 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy.