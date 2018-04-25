PROVO — Firefighters in central Utah are making progress on a 100-acre wildfire that closed a mine in a national forest about 100 miles southeast of Provo.

Authorities believe a campfire lit by recreationists sparked the blaze reported Friday afternoon about 15 miles northwest of Huntington.

Officials for the Manti-La Sal National Forest say water drops from a helicopter helped crews establish a containment line Tuesday on the northeast flank of the fire that has closed the Crandall Canyon Mine. They hope to have it fully contained by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, crews are mopping up after another fire that burned dozens of acres about 100 miles east of Provo near Myton in Duchesne along U.S. Highway 40. It broke out about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported or structures lost in either fire.