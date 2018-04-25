SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will hold two public hearings to get feedback on proposed service changes to local bus service on routes 33, 35, 35M, 39 and 41 in western Salt Lake County.

The meetings will be held on Thursday, May 3, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the West Valley City Hall, 3600 S. 2700 West, and Wednesday, May 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West.

UTA wants to make changes the routes to allow for better travel in the early morning and late evening.

Proposed changes to route 35M include beginning service at 6 a.m. and ending service at 7 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays, the bus would run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekday service on routes 33 and 35 between Magna and the Millcreek Station would start at 4:15 a.m. from Magna and 5:15 a.m. from the Millcreek Station, which is early enough that the existing connection to the first northbound Blue Line TRAX train would be maintained. Service would end at 10:30 p.m. from Magna and 11:30 p.m. from Millcreek Station.

UTA is proposing Saturday service on the routes run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service on 3300 South between Millcreek Station and Wasatch Boulevard would largely remain the same.

To make better connections to the Green Line TRAX trains at the West Valley Central Station, UTA is proposing extending route 39 west from the Meadowbrook Station to the West Valley Central Station via the current route 41 alignment. At the West Valley Central Station, route 39 would turn into route 41, maintaining a one-seat ride between Wasatch Boulevard and 5600 West.

In addition, UTA is proposing route 41 end at the West Valley Central Station on the eastern portion of the route. At the West Valley Central Station, route 41 would turn into route 39, maintaining a one-seat ride between 5600 West and Wasatch Boulevard.

At the hearing, UTA will provide an opportunity for citizens, private transportation providers, public officials and interested agencies to comment on the proposals.

Those who can’t attend the hearings can submit written comments by mail or email at Andrea Packer, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or hearingofficer@rideuta.com. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.