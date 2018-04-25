Here’s a look at the news for April 25.

Loud crowd: Why Donovan Mitchell called Utah Jazz fans 'unbelievable' – Why did Donovan Mitchell praise Utah Jazz fans? A quick look back at last Monday’s playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder offers a clue.

The scary and promising future of a digital world. Here's what the experts predict – Living in a completely digital world isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But experts say you can continue to find benefits from a digital-based life if you know where to look.

Spencer Cox hopes new bills will help families with mental health concerns

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said on Tuesday that he feels media coverage about eight new pieces of legislation will help families have necessary conversations about mental health, according to the Deseret News.

Cox held a ceremonial bill signing to draw the media’s attention.

"This ceremonial bill signing, just like the bills that were actually signed, can save lives," Cox said at the event, which took place at the offices of the University Neuropsychiatric Institute's Crisis Call Center.

Cox said Gov. Gary Herbert will sign the bills, which will draw media attention that hopefully reaches the eyes of families.

"A mom is going to go down to her kid's room tonight and ask if they've been thinking about suicide. It's going to start some really important conversations that we need and we need give people permission to have those conversations and have them more often. It's (the) only way we're going to turn this around and change this," said Cox.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Trump wants to strike deal with Russia

U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump hopes to reach a “detente” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Deseret News reported.

"I don’t know what the proper diplomatic term for it is, but my president has said repeatedly that he wants a better relationship with Russia. Repeatedly," Huntsman said Tuesday at a media roundtable in Vladivostok, Russia. "You can call it a desire for detente or a desire for a healthier relationship."

Huntsman said that Trump will likely want a face-to-face meeting with Putin and that both leaders want a stable relationship between the two countries.

"So, we have both presidents that want to move in that direction. And I think, I’m hoping, and I’ve said this before and I hope I’m not proven wrong, that despite the events that we’ve experienced, the ups and downs, that we will end 2018 in a better place," Huntsman said, according to the Deseret News. "And I still believe that to be the case."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Sandy fires police chief for alleged inappropriate touching of employees

A three-week investigation led to Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker being fired on Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

The police chief was fired over "concerns of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior,” the Deseret News reported.

Mayor Kurt Bradburn announced the decision on Tuesday.

"Because the report found that this conduct had not stopped, I made the decision to terminate his employment with Sandy City effective immediately," the mayor said, calling it the right decision for the department and residents. "By swiftly dealing with this issue, I hope we have upheld public trust and sent the message this behavior will not be tolerated in my administration."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Iran president raises issues over proposed Iran deal change

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani isn’t on board with the recent move by the United States and European allies to change Iran’s nuclear deal, according to BBC News.

The U.S. and France announced Tuesday that the countries wanted to create a “new deal” that would extend and change the original deal, which was made in 2015, BBC reported.

However, Rouhani said the countries have no “right” to make any changes.

Rouhani even said Trump has no business making these decisions.

"You don't have any background in politics," he said. "You don't have any background in law. You don't have any background on international treaties."

Read more at BBC.

