Not sure if you heard, but there’s a little movie called “Avengers: Infinity War” coming out this week.

And on Monday, actors, celebrities and media members had a chance to watch the film premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the large cast of “Infinity War” attended the screening, which was shielded from public viewing to avoid spoilers.

Robert Downey Jr. gave an opening speech ahead of the premiere, saying that the cast and crew aren’t competing against each other, but rather with each other to bring fans a suitable film to their liking.

“(The movies) are inviting us to surrender and love and be of service,” Downey said. “They are metaphors for how our world should be — or could be one day, if we fight for it.”

Those who saw the premiere shared many of their thoughts on the new film in tweets, which we’ve collected and pasted below.

Warning: Minor spoilers of the forthcoming film follow.

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar was an incredible ride that caps off 10 years of MCU. It truly is a Thanos movie and does him justice. The character interactions were as fun as you’d think but there wasn’t enough character development. Still, what a ride... it left me utterly devastated. pic.twitter.com/iILT0HYlS3 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018

I promise all of you: you must see this opening weekend. Opening night, even. You’ll regret it otherwise. Remember i said this. #avengersinfinitywar https://t.co/vFX0bpHcqh — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) April 24, 2018

“Perfectly balanced. As all things should be.”



AVENGERS INFINITY WAR is masterclass in balancing story & characters. What RUSSO BROTHERS did w/ this film is pure filmmaking. I am in awe @ how they juggled every aspect.



Perfectly clean action. Perfect tone. Brolin is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/cziE3Lllpw — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 24, 2018

Emotionally, narratively, visually, Avengers: Infinity War a very impressive piece of entertainment and storytelling. Somehow, it left me exhausted and excited at the same time. pic.twitter.com/YPICbbNNyQ — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 24, 2018

Buy a ticket for a second viewing of #AvengersInfinityWar now. The movie delivers, it's huge, and no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/8eobaAYrSF — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) April 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is the MCU's biggest soap opera ever, and that's not a bad thing. Feels more like a sequel to Guardians, and you'll get to see what makes a Mad Titan tick. We will have A LOT to unpack soon. — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS #infinitywar felt like Marvel just dunking all over DC: Genuinely funny jokes that felt effortless, real emotional stakes & payoffs from a decade of world building and character development, crisp, inventive action sequences and an ending that left my jaw on the floor. — Daniel Barna (@RealDanBarna) April 24, 2018

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar may be the most expensive Hollywood movie ever designed to mess with its audience. People sure are going to sit through a lot of credits! — erickohn (@erickohn) April 24, 2018