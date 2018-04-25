Not sure if you heard, but there’s a little movie called “Avengers: Infinity War” coming out this week.
And on Monday, actors, celebrities and media members had a chance to watch the film premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
According to Variety, the large cast of "Infinity War" attended the screening, which was shielded from public viewing to avoid spoilers.
Robert Downey Jr. gave an opening speech ahead of the premiere, saying that the cast and crew aren’t competing against each other, but rather with each other to bring fans a suitable film to their liking.
“(The movies) are inviting us to surrender and love and be of service,” Downey said. “They are metaphors for how our world should be — or could be one day, if we fight for it.”
Those who saw the premiere shared many of their thoughts on the new film in tweets, which we’ve collected and pasted below.
Warning: Minor spoilers of the forthcoming film follow.