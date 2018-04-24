SANDY — Pursuit of a pair of juveniles suspected of shoplifting Tuesday evening led officers to deploy a Taser and ended with an officer-involved fender bender.

Moments after a reported theft at the Scheels store at 11282 S. State St., an officer spotted a pair of juveniles matching the shoplifters' descriptions on a sidewalk nearby, said Draper Sgt. Mike Elkins.

The two youths were armed with airsoft guns and kitchen knives, Elkins said, and one jumped a fence as the other pulled a knife on the approaching officer. The officer deployed a Taser in response, he said.

After the officer called for help, another police car racing to respond crossed into a turning lane and collided with a car on the southbound I-15 exit ramp at 11400 South. Elkins said the crash was "a little fender bender" that did not injure anyone.

Photos from the scene showed a Draper police supervisor's SUV with a torn right fender.

Both shoplifting suspects were in custody late Tuesday, Elkins said. Their names and ages were not immediately released.