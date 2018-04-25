I have a doctorate in “Mormon mother guilt,” and I know I am not alone.

My son has been insanely busy the last two weeks — reconstructive knee surgery, assignments and projects as his university semester barrels to an end, part-time job, organizing a trip post-graduation, work on a nonprofit start-up, church assignments, and travel to Texas for a week to work with the new business team he will be on after graduation. He returned, and came by our house late Saturday night with a swollen, throbbing knee, dark circles under his eyes, feeling unwell.

Pretty standard for a college student, wouldn’t you say?

Sunday morning, I found him asleep on the couch, never having made it back to his apartment. He revived long enough to ask the time, tell me he’d spent most of the night awake and in pain, and mumble he had to get up and get ready for church by 9 a.m.

I suggested if he wasn’t feeling well, perhaps it would be a good idea to find a bed and sleep. Then I went upstairs to get myself ready for church and began engaging in the well-known ritual among mothers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that I call “Mormon mother guilt.”

As I put on my makeup I told myself, “Really? Did you just try to talk your son out of going to church? What is wrong with you? Joseph Smith was dragged out of bed the morning after he was tarred and feathered, delivered a sermon, then forgave members of the congregation who participated in the vicious assault on him. And you? You just encouraged your son to skip church! Next time, he’ll skip because he’s exhausted. Soon, because he simply wants more sleep, and inevitably he will stop attending altogether. And me, personally, I will be RESPONSIBLE for encouraging his descent into Hades!!” Or something along those lines.

Many Mormon women excel at this type of thinking. We take full blame for every mistake our child makes, then whisper words of gratitude every time our child does something praiseworthy, assuming the child somehow managed to survive our poor parenting practices.

Why do we do this to ourselves, I mused as I listened to a talk in church that same morning where the woman speaker, a mother, expressed similar angst?

Maybe it begins with that simple little scripture, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father … in heaven is perfect” (Matthew 5:48). Pretty good starting point. I give!

Combine that with our duty to, “Train up a child in the way he should go …” (Proverbs 22:6). And not just in words but in actions. Oh geez!

For good measure, Joseph Smith and others were scolded because, “In some things (you) have not kept the commandments concerning (your) children; therefore, first set in order thy house” (Doctrine and Covenants 93:44). Believe me, I get it. Righteous parenting is critical mass in the faith.

So, what now? Surrender? Or … maybe … just maybe, realize we do not understand the gospel of Jesus Christ. For, as Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles so beautifully explained in a talk titled "Be Ye Therefore Perfect — Eventually":

“The Sermon on the Mount begins with soothing, gentle beatitudes, but in the verses that follow, we are told — among other things — not only not to kill but also not even to be angry. We are told not only not to commit adultery but also not even to have impure thoughts. To those who ask for it, we are to give our coat and then give our cloak also. We are to love our enemies, bless those who curse us, and do good to them who hate us. … (If) after reading just that far you are pretty certain you are not going to get good marks on your gospel report card, then the final commandment in the chain is sure to finish the job: ‘Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father … in heaven is perfect.’ With that concluding imperative, we want to go back to bed and pull the covers over our head. …

"What I now say in no way denies or diminishes any commandment God has ever given us. … I know we are his spiritual sons and daughters with divine potential to become as he is. I also know that, as children of God, we should not demean or vilify ourselves, as if beating up on ourselves is somehow going to make us the person God wants us to become."

And he continues later in his talk:

"(While) we can’t 'earn' (true perfection) … the grace of Christ offers us … salvation from our own persistent self-criticism. … Except for Jesus, there have been no flawless performances on this earthly journey we are pursuing, so while in mortality let’s strive for steady improvement without obsessing over what behavioral scientists call 'toxic perfectionism.'"

In the conclusion of his talk, he says:

"Every one of us aspires to a more Christlike life than we often succeed in living. If we admit that honestly and are trying to improve, we are not hypocrites; we are human. …. If we persevere, then somewhere in eternity our refinement will be finished and complete — which is the New Testament meaning of perfection." (see "Be Ye Therefore Perfect — Eventually," general conference, October 2017).

Thank you, Elder Holland. He’s right! I think I’ll go drink a diet Coke (or as Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said the previous year, a "diet soda that shall remain unnamed"), and even get one out for my son (who, on his own, got up and went to church). And while I’m still going to try my best, I’m also going to sit back, breathe deeply, and relax a bit.