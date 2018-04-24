SALT LAKE CITY — Online retailer Amazon announced Tuesday it's now ready to deliver customer packages directly to — and inside of — their vehicles.

The delivery option, available to Amazon Prime customers in 37 cities including Salt Lake City, is an extension of the Amazon Key program launched last year allowing in-home package deliveries for those with internet-connected keyless door locks.

Now, as long as you are rolling in a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, GMC, Buick or Cadillac with an active OnStar account or a 2015 or newer Volvo with active Volvo On Call system, you can opt for "In-Car" delivery at checkout and the company will place your order inside your vehicle.

Amazon's vice president of delivery technology, Peter Larsen, said Amazon Key has been a safe and successful alternative to the traditional front porch drop-off and expects the new in-car service will have similar results.

“Since launching Amazon Key last November, we’ve safely delivered everything from cameras to collectible coins inside the home," Larsen said. "Customers have also told us they love features like keyless guest access and being able to monitor their front door from anywhere with the Amazon Key App.

"In-car delivery gives customers that same peace of mind and allows them to take the Amazon experience with them. And with no additional hardware or devices required, customers can start ordering in-car delivery today.”

Remote access to a customer vehicle is handled via the free Amazon Key mobile app, which interacts with the remote vehicle opening/locking system in a way the company says allows only a one-time entry, much like the in-home system. It does require that the vehicle is parked "near" a registered customer delivery location, like their home or office. The company addressed safety concerns in a release posted on its website Tuesday.

"Amazon uses multiple layers of verification to ensure the security of in-car deliveries. Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer’s vehicle, Amazon verifies that an authorized driver is at the right location with the right package, through an encrypted authentication process. Once this process is successfully completed, the car is then unlocked. Customers receive a notification via the Amazon Key App after the delivery is completed and the vehicle is relocked."

On delivery day, Amazon notifies recipient of a four-hour delivery window and also allows the customer to verify that their vehicle, which must be parked in a publicly accessible location, is within the acceptable range of the registered address. The app also provides a tracking option and real-time verification of the vehicle being opened, and relocked, after a delivery.

One Amazon customer who helped beta-test the new service raved about the convenience of in-car delivery.

"Setup was super easy for my OnStar-equipped car — I granted Amazon Key permission to open my car’s trunk and the ability to relock my car when done, and that was it,” said Scott L. from Miami, one of the Amazon Prime members who received early access to the service. “I can’t wait to check my car’s trunk to see what’s delivered next!”