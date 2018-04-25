SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us reserve our unabashed vocal stylings for shower time. Not this lady, though.

In a video that made the social media rounds last month, a woman named Stevie Shale lets loose on a Chicago subway train.

“I’m on the train car by myself / Nobody’s on the train car with me,” she belts out on the seemingly empty train as she films herself. “It’s just me and me, and nobody in the seat / I put my butt in the seat, ‘cause it’s just me.”

As it turns out, Shale wasn’t alone. After 40 seconds of singing, she realizes there’s another passenger tucked away at the end of the car.

I’d say we’ve all been there, but have we?

Shale’s video was first shared on Twitter by Adam Broud, who lives in Provo and writes for BYUtv’s “Studio C,” according to his Twitter bio.

“Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie,” he tweeted. “It’s one of my favorite things ever.” Maybe it’ll become one of yours.

