In the last year since the Salt Lake City Council decided, in a closed meeting, on the locations for its new homeless resource centers, some nearby businesses have been increasingly concerned as the designs were changed. The Salt Lake City Planning Commission has just approved the conditional use applications for the resource centers on 700 South and on High Avenue.

The design of the homeless resource center on High Avenue (near 1400 South and 300 West) has been significantly changed by the architect to have its main entrance on Paramont Avenue, the next street south of High Avenue. The architect has said that putting the entrance and courtyard on the south side will provide more sunlight and encourage the “congregating” of the homeless on the south side of the center. In addition, the police have said that Paramont Avenue has more line of sight and visibility than High Avenue and that will discourage criminal activities.

The adjacent businesses on Paramont Avenue are worried that the resource centers will result in loss of business and eventually lead to their closing. Several have put all of their money into the development of their businesses. Salt Lake City has refused to consider their concerns about the significant negative impact businesses will endure with homeless “congregating” on their street.

The architect has insisted that the new resource center will be like the downtown YWCA battered women’s shelter and secure to the point that it will have minimal impact on adjacent businesses. But the security around the YWCA does not allow “congregating” outside by clients or anyone else. The architect’s idea of encouraging “congregating” of the homeless on Paramont is exactly the opposite of what we were trying to do. One of the biggest problems with the downtown shelter is the homeless were congregating around the area, which provided cover for the criminal activities that often centered around drug dealing. The designs of the resource centers were supposed to stop the milling around outside the shelter/resource center.

The police may have indicated that they are interested in ensuring that the shelter area have a lot of visibility, but Paramont Avenue has a lot of nooks and crannies to hide drugs and criminal activity. The police have pointed out that High Avenue has a wall to the north of the facility and it does not have a clear line of sight. But it also means that it has much less potential for hiding drugs and criminal activities. When the downtown drug dealers were using the open fenced area on the Road Home playground to hide drugs, a wall was put up to stop it. So a wall should be what is needed to decrease criminal activity.

The Planning Commission refused to allow more public testimony to counter the new arguments made by the architect and police at their last meeting. And since it will be almost impossible to close the new shelters once operating, the conditional use of the facility will still destroy the value of the adjacent businesses. The conditional use process is supposed to mitigate negative consequences toward adjacent homes and businesses. Unfortunately, in this process, those negative impacts have been ignored.

Ironically, the destruction of businesses by government action should be the last thing to happen in Utah. When Baltimore hurt a business in the early 1800s, the Supreme Court said that cities and states did not have to follow the Bill of Rights. It only applied to the federal government. That decision was used by Missouri to justify the Mormon Extermination Order. One of the main reasons for the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause was to give every citizen in America the rights in the Bill of Rights, including the Fifth Amendment (private property should not be taken without just compensation).

Salt Lake City is destroying businesses adjacent to the High Avenue shelter site due to an architect’s redesign. Salt Lake City should redesign the facility to lessen the negative impact and compensate the businesses that are going to be negatively impacted by the shelter.