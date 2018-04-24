Professional athletes currently possess the right to compete in the Olympic Games for their respective countries in events they’ve qualified for. Usually this comes from becoming well-known in their sport, within their nation and sometimes worldwide. Regardless, they hold an advantage over those who make it into the Olympics solely for their raw skills and talents that have ambitiously been bred to get them in the Olympics.

Sports have evolved over years, and one mistake that might have been made is allowing professional athletes to compete among amateurs in the Olympics. Supporting athletes who are paid for a skill that has been practiced with extensive training makes for weighted scales in an unfair sport. The NHL has taken steps to ensure their athletes do not compete for America in the Olympics, allowing those who made the American team the chance to play for their country.

Changes like these allow for competition to be more evenly weighed throughout all playing fields. The age-old purpose of the Olympic Games was to bring together amateur athletes from around the world every four years, in the spirit of competition, each representing their homeland and putting their best efforts forward, because competitive sport is one language that can be spoken across each land.

Nicole Bingham

Ogden