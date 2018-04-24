So many letters have been written in support of the persuasive op-ed of April 11 titled, “Let’s keep the Creator in our national monuments.” I feel compelled to offer a rebuttal. There are few Americans indeed who think that natural wonders like the Grand Canyon, Yosemite or Arches should not be protected, and of course the federal government has a role in doing so. The issue is not whether we protect spectacular natural sites, but how we protect them, which is where the Antiquities Act deserves scrutiny.

In a constitutional republic such as ours that depends on a system of checks and balances to limit centralized, abusive power, it is curious that we have a law that grants the president virtually unlimited authority to set aside and protect vast tracts of land at the stroke of a pen. No messy wrangling with Congress, the states or the people is required to establish national monuments and the like. The executive power declares, and we as his subjects must submit.

Nearly 250 years ago, our forefathers fought a bloody war to throw off the shackles of an English monarchy, and they established a true “peoples’ republic.” The inner workings of this republic are often maddeningly inefficient and frustrating, but our constitutional government has allowed us to become the most prosperous and powerful nation on earth while granting us unprecedented amounts of individual liberty. The Antiquities Act is anathema to our founding principles, and it should be repealed or modified to limit overreaching executive power.

Steve Fillerup

Elk Ridge