SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to help prevent identity theft, Medicare will be sending new cards to all beneficiaries.

According to Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services, the new cards will no longer include Social Security numbers and will instead have a unique Medicare number.

Medicare began sending the new cards earlier this month and will send them out in waves over the next year. All beneficiaries will receive new cards by April 2019. Beneficiaries do not need to contact Medicare or pay any fees to receive a new card. Medicare will send new cards automatically to the address on file, and coverage and benefits will stay the same.

As new cards begin to reach the public, Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services is warning senior citizens to stay on the alert for scammers who might attempt to steal their personal information.

Medicare will never call to ask for personal information before sending new cards. Consumers should never share their Medicare number, Social Security number or other personal information if someone requests it by phone.

Beneficiaries should guard their new Medicare card information just as they would with any health insurance card or credit card. Medicare number should only be given to doctors, pharmacists, other health care providers, insurers or people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services offers free assistance and can help older adults navigate Medicare. For questions about Medicare or help signing up, call 385-468-3200. Individuals who live outside of Salt Lake County can contact their local area agency on aging for assistance.