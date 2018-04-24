An American Airlines passenger suffered multiple tasings on Sunday night in Miami after allegedly groping a woman on the plane, according to multiple media reports.

As USA Today reported, passenger Jacob Garcia refused to leave the flight after Miami-Dade police boarded the Chicago-bound flight.

The police tased Garcia 10 times "due to Mr. Garcia's actions and the close quarters of engagement,” a police report said, according to USA Today.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet, showing passengers chanting for police to remove Garcia from the flight.

Jordan Liss, who captured the video footage that went viral, told Fox-13 in Florida that he saw a man touch a female passenger inappropriately and make racists remarks while the passengers waited at the plane's gate in Miami.

American Airlines said in a statement that there was a “disagreement” between Garcia and another plane passenger, which began “when Garcia touched a female passenger inappropriately without her permission,” according to CBS Miami.

“He was just being really argumentative, kind of combative with everyone,” witness Kaitlin Water told CBS Miami.

Separate videos of the incident made their way online. One showed Garcia calling a police officer “a little baby.”

While struggling with police, Garcia asked, "What is the reason why you're removing me from this plane?"

The police responded, "Well, you assaulted a woman, for one."

The police told Garcia not to argue with them, but he continued to wiggle his way out of handcuffs, according to NPR. The officers began tasing him to calm him down.

One police officer "attempted a total of 10 deployments of his (weapon) for a duration of 50 seconds,” according to the arrest form, NPR reported.

Another video showed Garcia still arguing with police as they carried him off the plane and into the security golf cart.

As NPR reported, police arrested Garcia on five different charges, including battery, resisting arrest and depriving an officer of his means of protection.

The flight to Chicago left at 10:30 p.m., which was an hour after its intended departure time.