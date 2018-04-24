SALT LAKE CITY — FrontRunner, which started service from Salt Lake City to Ogden 10 years ago Thursday, is celebrating the milestone with swag, a behind-the-scenes video tour and a free fare day.

On Wednesday, the Utah Transit Authority will take patrons behind the scenes at the Warm Springs maintenance facility during a video tour on the agency’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. On Thursday, FrontRunner’s actual birthday, riders should look for UTA employees on the trains and at FrontRunner stations between 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. offering anniversary swag while supplies last.

Then on Saturday, patrons can ride the train all day with a donation of a nonperishable food item. Donations will be accepted at any FrontRunner station and will be given to the Utah Food Bank. Fare will be required on UTA buses, TRAX and the S-Line on that day.

Riders can also check out UTA’s blog (rideuta.com/news) for FrontRunner history, future expansion and improvement plans, rider stories, photos and more. Riders who have a FrontRunner photo or story to share can email UTA at utasocial@rideuta or send it to the agency on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.