Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A FrontRunner train stops at the Utah Transit Authority's at the Salt Lake Central Station on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The commuter rail line, which began service from Salt Lake City to Ogden on April 26, 2008, is celebrating its 10th birthday.

SALT LAKE CITY — FrontRunner, which started service from Salt Lake City to Ogden 10 years ago Thursday, is celebrating the milestone with swag, a behind-the-scenes video tour and a free fare day.

On Wednesday, the Utah Transit Authority will take patrons behind the scenes at the Warm Springs maintenance facility during a video tour on the agency’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. On Thursday, FrontRunner’s actual birthday, riders should look for UTA employees on the trains and at FrontRunner stations between 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. offering anniversary swag while supplies last.

Then on Saturday, patrons can ride the train all day with a donation of a nonperishable food item. Donations will be accepted at any FrontRunner station and will be given to the Utah Food Bank. Fare will be required on UTA buses, TRAX and the S-Line on that day.

Riders can also check out UTA’s blog (rideuta.com/news) for FrontRunner history, future expansion and improvement plans, rider stories, photos and more. Riders who have a FrontRunner photo or story to share can email UTA at utasocial@rideuta or send it to the agency on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

