Utah Rep. John Curtis speaks at safety summit

Utah Rep. John Curtis spoke at his School Safety Summit on Monday afternoon to talk about school safety, according to the Deseret News.

Curtis showed off the new features on display at Provo's Edgemont Elementary School, showing attendees a new school office where students can receive new lanyards and tags.

Once students enter, the door unlocks, providing safety for those inside the school.

Provo School District Superintendent Keith Ritte said he will continue to seek security measures for students.

"From my point of view, everything is on the table, but it's got to be functional and it should not be detracting from our education. So, if that means I've got to allocate more scarce resources to that level of security while I'm taking away from the ability of teachers to teach reasonably sized classes, it's going to be a bit of a challenge," Rittel said.

Donovan Mitchell catches fire in Utah Jazz win

The Utah Jazz took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rowdy NBA playoff game at Vivint Arena, according to the Deseret News.

Guard Donovan Mitchell was on fire throughout the game, scoring 33 points and nabbing seven rebounds.

Mitchell topped Karl Malone’s Jazz rookie playoff single-game scoring record of 31 points, set in 1986.

“We don’t quit,” Mitchell said. “The big fella (Rudy Gobert) said we’ll be fine. … It’s just a testament to the character of this team.”

Colorado man survives bear, shark, snake attack

Dylan McWilliams, a 20-year-old from Colorado, somehow has survived a bear, shark and snake attack, BBC News reported.

McWilliams suffered the latest attack, an April 19 brush with a shark, while he was bodyboarding in Hawaii.

"It's kind of crazy," McWilliams told the BBC from the island of Kauai. "I don't seem to have a lot of luck, but it's kind of lucky in unlucky situations."

He said he was boarding when something bumped into his leg.

Shocked, he looked down and noticed the shark beneath him.

"I saw the shark underneath me. I started kicking at it — I know I hit it at least once — and swam to shore as quickly as I could."

Suspect in custody after attack in Toronto

Toronto police confirmed that 10 people were killed and another 15 were injured when a van struck a crowd in the city on Monday, according to Business Insider.

Police arrested Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders said the crash was likely on purpose.

Witness Phil Zullo said he couldn’t believe the carnage.

"I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo said. "It was awful. Brutal."

