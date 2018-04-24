SALT LAKE CITY — A former parole agent in Carbon County accused of having sex with a woman he was supervising has entered into a plea deal.

On Monday, Samual Thomas Bowman, 36, of Price, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal custodial sexual relations, a third-degree felony. In exchange, a third count of illegal custodial sexual relations and a charge of evidence tampering were dismissed.

Bowman was sentenced on Monday to a suspended prison term of up to five years and placed on probation.

In September 2015, Bowman, who was an agent with Adult Probation and Parole, was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a woman he was assigned to supervise.

Task force officers reported they observed the woman and Bowman together in Bowman's state vehicle in the Farnham Road area of Carbon County, south of Wellington, according to court documents.

Bowman resigned from his job on the day of his arrest.

His probation is scheduled to run three years and he was ordered to pay a fine.