SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is obsessed with Marvel.

A new report from CableTV.com found that Utah “out-geeks the rest of America” when it comes to searching for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Google.

The report revealed which MCU movie each state Googled the most often. In Utah, 14 different MCU movies were tied for most-Googled, showing that Beehive State residents are constantly Googling the MCU films.

The report said, “when it comes to having a divided heart, Utah can’t be beat.”

Only four MCU movies didn’t wind up in the tie, including “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Black Partner.”

“But we’re betting if we give Utah a few more months to comb Google for new Marvel content, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Black Panther’ will be just as big in the Beehive State as practically every other Marvel movie is,” the report said.

Overall, the report found that “Iron Man 2” was the most-searched film in 16 states, followed by “The Incredible Hulk” in 15 states. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” topped the search list in six states.

The report comes a week ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War,” that hits theaters April 27.

Earlier this year, a report from UDish.com found that Batman and Captain America were Utah’s two favorite superheroes, based on Google Trends and search data, according to the Deseret News. Utah was the only state in the country where a DC Comics and Marvel character topped the list.

“One state, Utah, celebrates both sides of the universe, with Captain America and Batman ranking as residents’ favorite superheroes from either universe. Utahns rejoice every time they spot any Marvel or DC superhero,” the report said.

In 2017, a study from Decluttr found that Wonder Woman led the list of Utah’s favorite superheroes. Wonder Woman tended to be a favorite among West Coast states.