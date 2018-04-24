More than 500 truckloads of dirt — totaling 5,500 cubic yards — will be used to create a track for Saturday's Monster Energy AMA Supercross event at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Monster Energy Supercross is an indoor dirt bike racing championship — a newer version of motocross, the sport’s original form. It includes 70-foot jumps, banked turns and consecutive 3-foot bumps known as the whoops, according to the official Supercross website.

Tickets to the event, which begins at 3 p.m., are $20 to $70. Prior to the main event, a pit party will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Passes to the pity party are $10, but patrons who recylce an empty can of Monster Energy at the entrance can get in free. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to supercrosslive.com.

