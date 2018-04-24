ST. GEORGE — This summer, Dixie State University will host a variety of hands-on educational camps and programs to help Washington County youth excel in science, technology, engineering and math.Comment on this story
Subjects include coding, computer science, math, biology, geology and mechanical engineering, and provide a foundation for students to get a head start and immediately move into advanced courses by the time they begin college.
The most popular of the programs include a mechanical engineering camp for ninth- to 12th-graders, Girls Go Digital for girls in second to 12th grade, and CodeChangers for second- to 12th-graders. In total, Dixie will hosts 20 programs.
The camps, which will be held on the St. George campus, can last a few days to a full week. To register or for more information and a complete list of courses available, visit stem.dixie.edu/programs.