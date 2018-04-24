ST. GEORGE — This summer, Dixie State University will host a variety of hands-on educational camps and programs to help Washington County youth excel in science, technology, engineering and math.

Subjects include coding, computer science, math, biology, geology and mechanical engineering, and provide a foundation for students to get a head start and immediately move into advanced courses by the time they begin college.

The most popular of the programs include a mechanical engineering camp for ninth- to 12th-graders, Girls Go Digital for girls in second to 12th grade, and CodeChangers for second- to 12th-graders. In total, Dixie will hosts 20 programs.

The camps, which will be held on the St. George campus, can last a few days to a full week. To register or for more information and a complete list of courses available, visit stem.dixie.edu/programs.