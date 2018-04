MURRAY — The public is invited to a day of farming fun during Wheeler Historic Farm’s May Farm Fest on Saturday, May 5.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include music and entertainment throughout the day, as well as food, baby animals, local vendors, blacksmith demonstrations, wool spinning and sheep shearing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The farm is located at 6351 S. 900 East. For more information, log on to slco.org/wheeler-farm.