SALT LAKE CITY — Dwayne Johnson added another rock to his life on Monday.

As CNN reported, Johnson and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, welcomed their second child, who they named Tiana Gia Johnson.

Johnson announced his daughter’s birth on Monday in an Instagram post. He said his girlfriend “delivered like a true rock star.”

Johnson also gave some advice for all will-be dads out there about how to treat women who are delivering children.

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can, holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do,” he wrote. “But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer, watch your child being born. It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman will forever be boundless.”

Johnson said in his post that he vows to protect his daughter as well.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia — like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

Johnson’s daughter’s birth came as the film star continued his global tour for his box office hit “Rampage,” which topped the international box office for the second straight weekend, according to Variety. The film has raked in $283 million globally.

Johnson made headlines on Friday after he surprised a lucky fan at her high school. One girl at the school, named Katie, had asked The Rock to prom, ABC News reported. And though he couldn’t go, Johnson recorded a message for the school’s morning announcements, where he explained that he rented out a theater for her friends and family to see his new movie.

“I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!” Johnson said in the video. “Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!”