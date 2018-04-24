BOUNTIFUL — John Miller, executive director of the South Davis Recreation District, will step down June 29 after more than 41 years of service to the community.

Miller served in management roles at the Bountiful "bubble" pool and fitness center for 30 years and as the executive director of the recreation district for 11 years. The district, which was formed in 2005, includes North Salt Lake, Woods Cross, Bountiful, West Bountiful and Centerville.

During his tenure Miller oversaw the state's largest Junior Jazz basketball program with 3,600 participants, played host to several state-level swimming and ice competitions, supervised numerous community races and events, and administrated traditional gym/fitness offerings to a current membership of 21,000.

Applications for the executive director position will be accepted until Wednesday, May 2. Interested parties can apply at southdavisrecreation.com.