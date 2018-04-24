OGDEN — The owner of the Provo Daily Herald is purchasing the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden.

The two companies involved in the transaction announced the sale in news release Monday announcing that West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers will buy the Standard-Examiner, its website standard.net and its office and printing press from Ohio-based Sandusky Newspapers Inc.

Ogden Newspapers CEO Robert Nutting says his family is extremely proud to be the new publisher of the Standard-Examiner and to serve the northern Utah region. He says the newspaper will work with the Provo Daily Herald to be a larger Utah-focused news organization.

Sandusky Newspapers CEO David Rau says uniting the newspapers will make both stronger.

The statement says the sale is expected to close in late May.

Ogden Newspapers is the owner of 45 daily newspapers around the U.S. It also owns The Pyramid newspaper in Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County.