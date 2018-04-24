WEST VALLEY CITY — A third-grade teacher at a West Valley charter school was arrested Monday for investigation of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Kyle Hill, 32, of Provo, was also arrested for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child for taking "illegal pictures" of his young victim, according to a statement from West Valley police.

Hill would pull the student aside during recess and take inappropriate pictures of the boy, according to police, and once went to the boy's house.

The investigation began Sunday when the parents of a 9-year-old boy who attends Endeavor Hall, 2614 Decker Lake Lane, contacted police. The boy told detectives that Hill would take him "aside from the rest of class and asked (the boy) to show him his underwear," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Hill then "began sending daily written notes to (the boy), including requests to see (him) naked and record him in various poses," the report states.

The boy said Hill would also pull him aside during recess.

"This was believed to have occurred between the months of September and December of 2017," the report states.

Police believe the boy was sexually assaulted in November. Hill continued to write notes and take inappropriate pictures in January, according to the report. The notes mostly consisted of yes and no questions.

"(The boy) said that Mr. Hill would also offer him candy or 'extra class money' if (the boy) would mark yes to Mr. Hill’s requests," the report states.

On April 21, Hill went to the boy's house allegedly to watch a movie, but ended up talking about the sex scenes of rated-R movies, police wrote.

On Monday, "detectives made contact with Mr. Hill and processed his classroom for evidence. During the course of this investigation, detectives gathered information that Mr. Hill had touched the child inappropriately," police said in a statement Tuesday.

"The reasoning provided by Mr. Hill for taking the photographs of (the boy) was for sexual gratification," the report states.

Investigators are now concerned there could be other victims. Anyone with additional information about Hill is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000.

Hill has been at Endeavor Hall for three years and was a student teacher at Timpanogos Elementary School in Provo. On its website, Endeavor Hall touts itself as a "K-8 public charter school emphasizing writing."