First-graders Henry Tovar, of Draper, and Aaliyah Cabrera-Utai, of Sandy, breathe in and out during an exercise with Breathe Utah's Dawn Monson, of Salt Lake City, during a clean air assembly for students in kindergarten through second grade at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Draper on Monday. Monson said she hoped to impart on the students knowledge about why the air quality in the valley gets worse because of the inversion, its effects on people and what can be done about it, such as not letting cars idle and utilizing alternative forms of transportation. After the assembly, participants distributed idle-free handouts to parents during pickup time. Since early this year, parents have been encouraged to not idle their vehicles, particularly during drop-off and pickup times when pollution hot spots are created. The school will also hold a poster-making contest for students to show their commitment to caring for the Earth and keeping Utah's air clean. One poster from each grade level will be chosen to receive an air filtration mask from O2TODAY, and the top two posters will be made into banners for the school by Utah Clean Cities.

