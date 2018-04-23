FARMINGTON — Five employees in the Davis County Sheriff's Office and jail were placed on paid leave amid a review of how the office handled a sexual harassment complaint, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

The employees, whose names have not been released, returned to work last week. They include a chief deputy, a division commander and the woman who initially make the complaint, Davis County sheriff's detective Ty Berger said.

The woman, who works in the jail, reported in her initial complaint that she had been sexually harassed by a man who is a fellow corrections officer, Berger said.

The department human resources probe is ongoing. It stems from a concern that the first investigation was "not handled appropriately or in a timely manner," Berger said.

Berger said he did not have details about the other two employees involved in the probe or a timeline of the events, though the alleged harassment "took place some time ago."