RIVERTON — Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a pickup truck over the weekend.

Ryan Smith, 38, of South Jordan, collided with the truck at 3840 W. 11800 South in Riverton Sunday evening.

Smith was traveling east on 11800 South when the westbound pickup made a left turn onto 3840 West and into the motorcycle's path, Unified police said Sunday.

The motorcycle struck the passenger's side of the truck and slid underneath, where both the rider and the bike were pinned.

It took 10 to 15 minutes for a Unified Fire Authority crew to pull the driver from underneath the pickup, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but sun glare may have played a role, according to police.

— Annie Knox