Once brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack figured out how their greatest marketing tool was Facebook groups for Mormons who served missions in Polynesia, their idea for a Hawaiian food restaurant — Mo' Bettahs — took off.

With a solid customer base of former missionaries wanting their families and friends to experience a taste of the South Pacific, the business has grown to include six Utah locations and close to $1 million in monthly sales, according to the New York Times.

That's not bad for two brothers who started out with no experience or business plan.

“Mormons are all about supporting their neighbors, and seeing their community succeed,” Kimo Mack said in the article. “I would go as far as to say: You want to be a successful business person here? You need to join the church.”

In the article, the Mack brothers, lifelong members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, moved from Hawaii to Salt Lake City and came up with a plan to start a Hawaiian restaurant during the recession of 2008, despite having no business experience.

Things were slow at first and they wondered how long they could go before shutting things down. But discovering the power of social media and internet marketing made all the difference. While native Polynesians say the food lacks authentic taste, former missionaries give rave reviews.

“We’ve got this network of people from all over the world just because of the connectivity of the church,” Kimo Mack said. “They have become our customers, our business partners, our insurance guys, our graphic design team.”

Read the entire article at NYTimes.com.