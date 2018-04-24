Two recent “My View” opinions have provided much food for thought. The first was by Wayne Niederhauser, president of the Utah Senate from April 17, titled "Utah is at the top of the economic ladder"; the second was by BYU dance education major Tera Taylor, titled "Utah teachers deserve something better."

Mr. Niederhauser celebrated that, according to one rating agency, Utah’s economic outlook has earned the top ranking among states in America for 11 straight years. He noted that states on the high end of this scale, among other things, “value limited government and low taxes."

Ms. Taylor lamented the decline of students entering the field of education and stated her belief that teachers “are completely underpaid.”

The National Education Association has reported that Utah is first among states in the percentage of residents under 18, third highest in the number of students enrolled per teacher, 45th in teacher salaries and next to last in expenditure per pupil.

From Mr. Niederhauser’s observations, one could surmise that Utah is one of the nation’s leaders in good management, and in many aspects we are. But from an educational perspective, Utah’s showing is dismal. Prominent leaders sponsored the Our Schools Now initiative because of their concerns that we simply need more funding to provide a quality education for our state’s growing student population to provide the competent workforce needed now and in the future.

Are we sacrificing our critical educational needs on the altar of limited taxes and economic growth? Can we find a better balance?

Marilyn Foster

Holladay