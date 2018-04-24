I was struck by a recent address from LDS general authority Elder Lynn G. Robbins. In his talk, titled “Until Seventy Times Seven,” Elder Robbins spoke with gratitude for his Brigham Young University physics professor Jae Ballif. Ballif's unique grading policy was such that if a student wished to improve a grade on a test, he or she could retake a modified version numerous times to earn a better score. The effect of this policy on Elder Robbins was profound:

“By allowing me numerous second chances, he helped me excel and finally earn an A in his class. He was an uncommonly wise professor who inspired his students to keep trying — to consider failure as a tutor... (rather than)... a tragedy, and to not fear failure, but to learn from it. Recently ... I asked him why he was willing to allow students unlimited attempts to improve their grade. His response was 'I wanted to be on the same side as the students.'"

As a first-generation graduate student and native of Tonga, this was a powerful example to me of changes that need to happen within our higher education system. If every professor and instructor at Utah colleges and universities considered himself or herself “on the same side as the students,” so much would change for the better.

Fewer students may drop out of college. Currently, 50 percent of doctoral students nationwide fail to finish graduate school. More students like me, who had no idea what is expected at graduate school, would have the tools to thrive. Fewer students would fall prey to anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. More students would be able to weave themselves into the fabric of a university community — to feel they belong there. Knowing that their teachers are on their side would change their lives.

Students need to know that they are valued in all the diversity of their experiences. They need to know they can succeed. They need to know that universities are places with practices they can learn. They need to know those practices might be flexible with respect to their real-world struggles. They need to know universities want them there. They need to know that student success and engagement is the highest virtue by which their teachers will be judged. This is vitally important for everyone, but particularly for minority students, first-generation students, poor students or for anyone who stands outside the majority.

In another address, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, described the impact another gifted teacher, President Russell M. Nelson, had on one of his students:

“He shared that the operating room environment under certain faculty surgeons was chaotic, competitive, pressure filled, and even ego driven. This man described it as a difficult environment, sometimes even demeaning.... He then explained the unique environment found in President Nelson’s operating room. It was peaceful, calm and dignified. Residents were treated with deep respect. However, following the demonstration of a procedure, Dr. Nelson expected the highest standard of performance from each of the residents. This man further described how the best patient outcomes and the best surgeons came out of Dr. Nelson’s operating room.”

Professors who show they are on the side of their students will see those outcomes in every field, not just medicine. I urge our state’s public and private universities to adopt a simple philosophy: Do whatever you can to show you are on the student's side. There is no higher action you could take to fulfill your mission as teachers.