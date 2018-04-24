Just like last year, the White House has released a national budget proposal that drastically slashes foreign aid. What would this money do? For starters, it ensures that millions of people get treatment for tuberculosis, which is currently the world's biggest infectious killer. It helps babies get the medical care and nutrition they need to grow into healthy kids. It gives girls a chance to go to school.

Cutting these programs denies millions of people a future. This is not who we are. Congress knows it, which is why it fought back last year to stop the proposed cuts. It must do the same now.

Leslie Danielle Brown

Salt Lake City