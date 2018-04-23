It doesn't make sense to me that President Donald Trump would have his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Palm Beach, Florida. What was wrong with having the meeting at either the White House or Camp David?

Whoops, I forgot, the Secret Service and other personnel wouldn't have had to pay for their accommodations at the White House or Camp David. Flying again to Mar-a-Lago and using Trump's private resort is just another expense for those of us who pay taxes. I thought the meeting was in the interest of the United States of America and not another Trump business deal.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden