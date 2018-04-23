KAMAS, Summit County — An Evanston, Wyoming, man accused of stabbing a man who bumped into him in a Summit County convenience store was charged Monday with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

On Saturday, a 62-year-old Magna man was purchasing items inside the Bear River Lodge on the Mirror Lake Highway, about 48 miles east of Kamas, when he physically bumped into Charles Ryan Hendricks, 45, on accident, police said on Saturday.

"Hendricks was muttering obscenities under his breath and he focused his attention on (the man)," according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

As the man was leaving the store, Hendricks shoved him, yelled at him and then stabbed him in the neck, the charges state.

"Hendricks was yelling that (the victim) was Satan," according to charging documents.

Several bystanders tackled Hendricks and held him until police arrived. Others put towels on the victim's neck and applied pressure. He was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in critical condition.

According to court records, Hendricks has a history of DUI and intoxication in Utah.