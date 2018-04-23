EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Wanted, dead or alive (but preferably dead):

Tricky tumbleweeds.

During last week's windstorm, they piled up in front of homes of many Eagle Mountain residents, according to Linda Peterson, the city's communications and community relations director.

As a result, Eagle Mountain and the Unified Fire Authority are helping the community corral the prickly nuisance.

Residents can wrangle their tumbleweeds and drop them off in a retention basin on the south side of Eagle Mountain Boulevard, west of Lake Mountain Road.

After the tumbleweeds there have been rounded up, firefighters will conduct a controlled burn over the weekend, she said. As of Monday, weeds filled a third of the basin, according to Peterson.

The city has also placed dumpsters in areas that were the most hard hit. One 30-yard dumpster has already been filled. However, "the worst of it is over," Peterson explained.

Residents can also dispose of tumbleweeds in burn barrels or fire pits between sunrise to sunset hours, with certain restrictions. Flames must be under 2 feet high and within a 3-foot diameter and must be located at least 25 feet away from structures or flammable materials.

Residents must also first be sure they have an "ample water supply" and/or fire extinguisher to control potential spot fires, among other guidelines.

The deadline for community members to burn their tumbleweeds is Thursday.

Those looking for alternative methods of tumbleweed disposal may consider selling their tumbleweeds.

Seen as the a symbol of the West, the weeds have been used in many cowboy films over the years. There are even websites such as Tumbleweedsforsale.com where people sell them for as much as $45.

For more information on Eagle Mountain's options for tumbleweed disposal, visit the city's website.