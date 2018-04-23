BOUNTIFUL — Organizers of this year’s Summerfest are looking for volunteers and people to host international guests.

The free two-day festival, produced by the Bountiful Davis Art Center, features performers from around the world sharing their dance, music and culture. This year’s event will take place Aug. 10 and 11 at Bountiful City Park.

Those who would like to host international visitors from Sunday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 12, can contact James at 801-2953618 or email james@bdac.org.

Those who would like to volunteer should log on to bdac.org/summerfest. Volunteers are needed to assist the performers, set up the grounds, be backstage security, help children make crafts and more.