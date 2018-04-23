HOLLADAY — A portion of the Big Cottonwood Trail, just south of the intersection of 6200 South at Holladay Boulevard, is closed until September due to construction at Knudsen Park.

Cyclists are encouraged to use the recommended detour route of 6200 South to 2300 East to connect to the regional bicycle trail network. Detour signs have been placed to direct users to the alternate route.

The 6 acre park will soon boast a new playground, picnic facilities, walking paths and other amenities. The park will also serve as a bicycle hub for the local and regional bicycle network, providing restrooms, water and bike repair stations.

Plans also call for improvements to the Big Cottonwood Trail along Big Cottonwood Creek through the site. The project has an opening date in mid- to late fall.