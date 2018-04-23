CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man has been charged with attempting to murder the father of his girlfriend's son.

Ryanrigvez Frank Warner, 33, was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Monday on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On March 24, Warner and another man assaulted Myron Tom, according to charging documents, stabbing him three times in the head.

Tom has a son with a woman whom Warner was dating at the time of the assault, the charges state.

"Ryanrigvez and Myron do not get along," the girlfriend told police, according to the the charges.

Tom was treated at a local hospital.