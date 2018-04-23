SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents can drop off unused or unwanted prescriptions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at more than 130 locations across the state as part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative.

During the biannual Utah Take Back Day Even, participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing it from the container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain in the original container with the cap tightly sealed.

According to Utah Take Back, local law enforcement partners collected 17,364 pounds of unused or unwanted prescriptions last April.

For additional information, or to find a drop-off site near you, visit utahtakeback.org.