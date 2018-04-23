MIDVALE — Residents who pay for waste collection services in the city will now be able to dispose of bulky and green waste on a monthly basis.

Items will be picked up on the third full week of each month on the customers’ normally scheduled trash day.

Bulky and green waste items should be placed curbside the night before or no later than 6:30 a.m. on the normally scheduled trash day. Green waste should be placed in one pile and bulky items in another that is at lease 2 feet away.

All green waste must be cut into 4-foot sections and be twined together in 18-inch diameter bundles. Loose materials such as leaves, twigs and wood chips must be placed inside bags or boxes. No grass clippings will be accepted.

Freon must be removed from items refrigerators or freezers by a professional and be tagged with a copy of the receipt. All items must weigh less than 75 pounds or they won’t be picked up.

Other items that won’t be picked up include grass clippings; dirt, rocks, concrete; flammable materials; hazardous and toxic waste; explosive and radioactive materials; vehicle parts, tires or propane tanks; debris from construction, remodeling or demolition projects.

Visit midvalecity.org to learn more about the program.