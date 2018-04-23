SALT LAKE CITY — Seventeen Utah students will get a firsthand look at what it takes to be a judge as part of the Judge for a Day program.

The students will be paired with a judge from a courthouse near their home or school to learn what it takes to be a judge and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the judicial branch of government in April and May. Students will shadow judges in Ogden, Farmington, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Provo and Kanab.

As part of the application process, students had to write a short essay on “Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom,” which is this year’s theme for national Law Day.