TOOELE — Investigators are calling a large fire that destroyed the clubhouse of the Big Shot Ranch north of Grantsville arson.

On March 19, two dozen firefighters responded to the Big Shot Ranch, 6711 W. Higley Road, at about 4:30 a.m. The fire caused about $400,000 to the clubhouse. It was considered a total loss.

According to a search warrant unsealed over the weekend in 3rd District Court, "during the investigation, it was learned that the fire was intentionally started."

The warrant is asking for a DVR from a security camera that captured the fire.

"The DVR was recovered from a vault that was in a cement building next to the clubhouse. The DVR could retain images of the person or persons who started the fire," the warrant states.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office on Monday called the investigation "still very active."

No arrests have been made.