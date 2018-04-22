RIVERTON — A motorcyclist died Sunday night from injuries sustained in a collision with a pickup truck at 3840 W. 11800 South about 7:40 p.m., according to police.

The 38-year-old man was traveling east on 11800 South when a westbound pickup truck made a left turn onto 3840 West, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, said Unified police detective Chuck Malm.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the pickup, slid underneath and was pinned beneath the truck with the rider still on the bike.

"From the time of the accident, it was 10-15 minutes until Unified fire was able to extract the driver from out underneath the truck," Malm said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but sun glare may have been a factor, he said.