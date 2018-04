BOUNTIFUL — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after falling 100 feet onto the hillside above the Bountiful 'B' after the canopy on his paraglider collapsed, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue crews found the man a short distance from the road on Skyline Drive in good condition with minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.

The hard landing occurred shortly before 6 p.m.