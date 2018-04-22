CISCO, Grand County — A Cedaredge, Colorado man died from injuries he sustained shortly before noon Sunday when his motorcycle veered off state Route 128 and traveled across the gravel shoulder, where he lost control and the bike crashed, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The man, identified by UHP troopers as Kevin Swoffer, 38, was traveling with the group Bikers Against Child Abuse when the crash occurred.

Swoffer was wearing a helmet but suffered significant head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Swoffer was the sole rider on the motorcycle.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to have played a role in the crash, according to the UHP.