Kyson Critchfield, of Riverton, makes his way down a hill at Brighton Ski Resort. From shirtless skiers to people fully clad in dinosaur and banana costumes, skiers and boarders enjoyed picture-perfect weather Sunday on the final day of the 2017-18 ski season at Brighton Ski Resort. High temperatures near 60 degrees are forecast later in the week at the mountain resort and near 80 in Salt Lake City, suggesting spring has finally sprung.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.