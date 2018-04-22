1 of 15
View 15 Items
Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News
Kyson Critchfield, of Riverton, makes his way down a hill at Brighton Ski Resort on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Sunday marked the last day of the 2017-18 season. Despite breaking his collar bone and four ribs March 30, Shaun Sterzer, of West Jordan, said he couldn’t miss out on spending the day with his friends on the last day of Brighton’s season. “Everybody who wasn’t here missed out,” he said.

Kyson Critchfield, of Riverton, makes his way down a hill at Brighton Ski Resort. From shirtless skiers to people fully clad in dinosaur and banana costumes, skiers and boarders enjoyed picture-perfect weather Sunday on the final day of the 2017-18 ski season at Brighton Ski Resort. High temperatures near 60 degrees are forecast later in the week at the mountain resort and near 80 in Salt Lake City, suggesting spring has finally sprung.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.

Add a comment