PAYSON — A Payson man was arrested Sunday after police say he downloaded videos depicting rapes of infants and sexual assaults of older children.

Brian Wayne Raade, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Raade admitted to investigators that he has regularly downloaded pornographic videos of infants being raped and other children being sexually assaulted over several years, according to a release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest culminates a seven-month investigation by the special victims unit of the sheriff's office assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators executed the search warrant at the Payson residence where Raade was living about 7 a.m. Sunday.

"They found evidence which included multiple videos depicting adult males raping and sexually assaulting young girls and boys ranging in age from infants just a few months old to pre-pubescent," according to the press release.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a roommate, 56, was in possession of numerous firearms, knives, sword and spears, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

He was not booked into jail but faces potential drug and weapons charges. The roommate is considered a "restricted person because he has been convicted multiple times for felony charges and because he is an unlawful user of a controlled substance," the press release states.