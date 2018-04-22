PROVO — A Provo man died early Sunday after police say the man shot his wife three times following a fight with his son.

Officers responded to 1432 W. 500 North about 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had been shot. When police arrived, the woman, 48, and her son, 22, were taking cover behind a truck, according to a statement from Provo police.

"Officers were able to carry the woman, who was reported to suffer from three 9mm gunshot wounds, to safety and the woman was transported to the hospital," according to the police statement.

The woman was undergoing surgery but was expected to survive, investigators said.

The incident began when Michael Skinner, 48, and his son got into a physical fight, police say. The son and the wife left the house, but the woman returned inside to get shoes when she saw her husband with a handgun.

"The wife left the home and was shot three times in the driveway," the release said. "As of now, it appears 10 shots were taken."

A SWAT team was sent to the home and attempted to "call out" Skinner. After multiple attempts with no response, officers sent a K-9 unit into the home. At 4:39 a.m., the man was found dead.

Provo police have not said how he died.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7 by calling the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-5465.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.