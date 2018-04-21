SMITHFIELD, Cache County — A man died Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Cache County.

Authorities said the incident happened at 3:48 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received a call about a motorcyclist that had collided with a truck at the intersection of 300 S. Main in Smithfield.

Local police and fire responded to the scene and began CPR on the motorcyclist. According to Gary Bunce with Smithfield police, both the motorcyclist and passenger were transported to an area hospital where the motorcycle operator — identified as 55-year-old Darryl Nelson — was pronounced dead.

The passenger, who was not identified, was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the collision. The extent of those injuries was not known late Saturday.

During the investigation, officials learned that the motorcycle was heading north on Main when the driver of a smaller pickup was heading south on Main and turned east onto 300 South in front of the motorcycle. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

An investigation of the incident is underway and charges are pending, Bunce said.